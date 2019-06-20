Spring is a one-year-old domestic short-haired cat looking for a home.
She is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations, is spayed and would make a great fit in an active home with children and preferably no other cats or dogs.
For more information on Spring and all of the other animals available for adoption at the Chippewa County Humane Association, you can visit their Chippewa Falls location at 10501 County Hwy S, 54729 or give them a call at (715) 382-4832
