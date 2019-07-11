Toes is a four-year-old domestic cat looking for a new home.
He is neutered, up-to-date on all of his vaccinations and does great with other cats but older children would be preferred over younger ones.
Some other interesting facts about Toes include his front paws are declawed, he eats a special food to keep his urinary tract in check and he is a polydactyl cat (he has more toes on his front paws than normal cats do).
For more information on Toes and the other animals up for adoption from the Chippewa Humane Association call 715-382-4832 or visit their Chippewa Falls location at 10501 County Hwy S, 54729
