A collection of returning favorites and new faces are making their way to the Chippewa Valley’s annual rock and metal festival this July.
Rock Fest has taken place in Cadott every July for the past 25 years. The 26th edition of the festival is set for July 18-20.
The 2019 lineup for Rock Fest was Wednesday afternoon via 92.9 the X on-air, and on the festival’s Facebook page, with the three headliners being Five Finger Death Punch, Rob Zombie and Evanescence. This will be heavy metal mainstream radio favorite Five Finger Death Punch’s fourth appearance at the festival, the shock rocker Rob Zombie will also be making his fourth appearance, with Evanescence making their debut at the festival this July.
Popular acts rounding out the three days include Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, Mastodon, Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, Skillet, Marilyn Manson, I Prevail and many more.
In addition to the three-day lineup, for the past few years a condensed Wednesday night event has been held on the smaller stages exclusively available for three-day ticket holders. This event has commonly featured 1980s acts, catering more to the fan base the festival built up from its inception up until about six or seven years ago when modern bands began to dominate the bill. This year’s Wednesday lineup will include performances from 80s legends Jackyl and Stryper.
A few notable first-timers at Rock Fest set to take the stage this year are Thursday headliner Evanescence, Mastodon, From Ashes to New, Bad Wolves, Static-X and more.
While the performers change every year, an aspect of the festival that remains the same is the polarizing response from Rock Fest attendees around the community. It is impossible to cater to everyone’s personal taste while crafting the lineup and Rock Fest Facebook community page administrator Heather Stahl said she is still happy with the lineup even if it wasn’t exactly what she’d hoped for.
“I’m happy with the lineup,” Stahl said. “Rock Fest always does their best to get bands people ask for but the band has to be available and within budget. I think a lot of people miss that point. I also love the opportunity to research and check out all the bands I don’t know. I attempted to count the bands I wanted to see. It was far easier to count the 4 or 5 I will skip. Can’t wait to get my Rock Fest research started.”
Other popular aspects of the festival include multiple stages on either side of the main stage, including stages exclusively for tribute acts and local bands. The “Who’s On Top” stage, situated atop the hill on the Rock Fest grounds, has become an integral part of the event now hosting larger acts in a more intimate venue throughout the festival. Performers set to take this stage include Bad Wolves, Asking Alexandria and Static-X.
Longtime Rock Fest attendee Ryan Alvarez said he thinks the lineup is pretty good for the 26th year of the festival, but hopes some changes are made to the “Who’s On Stop” stage.
“There are some bands this year I really like, but some of them I might not get to see,” Alvarez said. “The way the side stage is setup is that you have to get there really early or you won’t get a spot you can comfortably see the band. Now that bigger bands are playing there, more and more people are flooding the tent and I can’t see over them. I hope they find a way to improve it.”
Another addition being made to the festival grounds this year is a new ticket/seating option, the Lure Lock Top Tier Lounge. This elevated seating option is located on the right side of the grounds and features an elevated view of the main stage, all you can eat food/drink, servers and more VIP aspects.
With additions/changes being made to the festival grounds and a solid selection of rock/metal bands set to take the stage, the 26th edition of Rock Fest is primed for another successful year.
For more information on the 2019 edition of Rock Fest, you can visit their website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.