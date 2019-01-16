The latest Chippewa Falls School District school board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 15 yielded updates from the building project referendum, an update on students’ academic performance in a key educational area and a local elementary school’s information on a new seating style in their classrooms.
Building project referendum
In early 2018 a $65 referendum was approved to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School, and making additions/improvements to the existing Chippewa Falls Senior High School and Middle School structures.
At the meeting it was announced that the design process for the project is 95 percent complete and will be 100 percent complete when bid packages are opened on Jan. 29.
Formal bids for the project are due at 2 p.m. on March 5, with the lowest qualified bid being selected on March 26.
Chippewa Falls Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos said the hope is to keep as much of the labor, materials and other aspects of the project as local as possible to help stimulate the local economy.
“Our hope is, while we only have control over selecting the general contractor, the hope is that our local contractors will be competitive and be able to participate,” Eliopoulos said. “We hope to be able to use local materials and local labor as much as possible. It’s an exciting time, not just for the school district, but for our community as well because there is a lot of work to be done. It’s going to be all hands on deck.”
Academic performance update
Each meeting the school board focuses on one area of study in the Chippewa Falls K-12 grades, and takes time to discuss the progress or regression occurring and what they can do to address it.
The method for which assessment is made in most academic areas is in three categories. On the Wisconsin State Assessment for Social Studies, showing improvement is demonstrated by increasing the percent of students scoring proficient or advanced, reducing the percentage of students in the minimal range and on district standard based assessments, increasing the percent of students achieving proficiency in the priority standard areas of social studies.
According to Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Kern, the school district did not meet any of those three criteria, thus showing the district did not meet expectations in social studies.
Kern said although statistical improvements did not meet expectations over the past year, improvements are continuing to be made in all grades and should be judged over a longer basis rather than the short term assessed at the meeting.
“For me to report the way that I did, we’re seeing growth in some areas and in other areas we’re not,” Kern said. “When I’m looking at reporting to you I’m thinking about all students. The areas we’re looking at in terms of growth, a lot of our students are improving. I would like to see at least a three-year-trend of consistent growth. I believe the more work we do with unpacking our standards, the more growth we’ll see.”
Flexible seating
Each month the board welcomes one of the area middle schools to the meeting to showcase an aspect of their school.
This month the featured institution was Parkview Elementary School in Chippewa Falls, who presented their new seating style called flexible seating.
Flexible seating is a non-standard type of seating, where traditional desks are replaced by booths, medicine balls, different types of chairs, stand-up desks and other atypical types of seating arrangements.
According to Parkview Elementary School Principal Melissa Olson, many students thrive from this type of seating arrangement due to not being restricted by desks and becoming uncomfortable, being able to sit by different people every day and being able to express themselves physically more in the classroom.
Currently the flexible seating arrangement is up to individual teachers whether or not they’ll implement it into their learning environment, but more and more teachers every year at Parkview are deciding to try out the new style of seating.
The next school board meeting is set for Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Chippewa Falls School District administration building.
