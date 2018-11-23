The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District held their latest board meeting on Tuesday night in Chippewa Falls and news surrounding a building project and new opportunities for Chippewa Falls Senior High School students is now available to the public.
In April of this year a referendum was allotted to enable $65 million for the construction of a new Stillson Elementary School, the addition and repair of 10 new classrooms, a new STEAM lab and overall betterment of Chippewa Falls Middle School and Chippewa Falls Senior High School. Now that the planning process is underway for the new additions to the institutions, a few new updates came from the board meeting Tuesday.
A few members of the community have voiced their confusion to the district regarding where exactly the new Stillson Elementary School is to be building, but Board Member Steven Olson said there is now proper signage from multiple angles on the job site to properly display the home of the future elementary school. For those interested in what the elementary and middle schools will look like upon completion, video walkthroughs of both locations are now available on the Chippewa Area Unified School District’s website.
Currently the referendum project is still in the design phase, with about 30 percent of the design complete according to Olson. He said every aspect of the plan is currently on time and their goal is to have the design completely finished by the end of January 2019. Following the completion of the plan, Olson said their plan to open bidding for the job to construction companies on March 5th is still the plan.
“Within next few months it should all be coming together and moving forward,” Olson said. “It’s going really well.”
The future students of these future institutions will continue to have more and more opportunities to receive college credit during their time in the school district Executive Director of Curriculum & Instruction for the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, Susan Kern, said at the meeting.
Kern said she and employees at Chippewa Falls Senior high school continue to pursue ways in which students can earn college credit during high school by taking classes both at the high school itself and on college campuses in the area such as UW-Eau Claire (UWEC) and Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC).
Kern said these opportunities are important to continue to develop in order to provide students with as many chances to get ahead as possible before they graduate.
“I think it’s really exciting that we have these options,” Kern said. “I have been working closely with the high school counselors on looking at the different criteria and what the different options are that we can provide. We want to continue to open up those opportunities for students to earn not only credit through the high school experience, but also to leave our high school with credits toward post-secondary placement.”
Currently students have the opportunity to take classes at the colleges themselves, be taught by a teacher with training in a CVTC course or take an Advanced Placement (AP) course with the opportunity to earn college credit by obtaining a certain grade on an end-of-the-year exam.
Kern said students are encouraged to find their “pathway” early on to start preparing themselves early on to succeed in their high school and post-secondary education.
“Right now we’re doing work around creating what we call “pathways” for students so that if a student is interested in a specific area of study, whether it is in the medical field or the engineering field for example, we can take the current course offerings and align what those courses would look like in a pathway through their 9th-12th grade experience,” Kern said.
The next Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday Dec. 18. And is open to the public.
