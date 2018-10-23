Two Republican political candidates made a stop Tuesday in Chippewa Falls.
U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir and Rep. Sean Duffy held a brief event at the Chippewa Falls Republican Party of Wisconsin office Tuesday as part of their current campaigns. The stop came after a rally in Hudson, with Vukmir saying she has logged over 90,000 miles campaigning for a Senate seat against Democrat incumbent Tammy Baldwin.
The roughly 50 people at the RPW office heard Duffy give a 5-minute speech support of Vukmir before her arrival. Duffy said she will continue to fight for Republican ideologies if she is elected.
“She is someone who has fought for our principles in the state government,” Duffy said. “Those policies that have brought us an economy with a less than 3 percent unemployment rate. She is someone who, when she’s taken the tough votes, she’s been spit on, they’ve yelled ‘shame’ at her, they’ve harassed her, but she has stood strong to implement these policies and we’ve seen the results in this great state.”
Duffy said this election is important in particular due to the current condition of the Democratic Party.
“We’ve had the left hijacked by the socialist movement,” Duffy said. “You look at Bernie Sanders and in essence he believes that government and the deep state and the government can run our lives better than we can. They believe that if we can take away your health insurance, whether it is a private plan or a government sponsored plan, and we provide you with a government plan, then you’d be happier with that.”
A major theme of the rest of Duffy’s speech, and the majority of Vukmir’s speech, was the economy. A fact brought up by both candidates is for the last 8 months, Wisconsin’s economy has seen at or less than a 3 percent unemployment rate.
Duffy said the current economic condition is improving under a Republican-controlled Senate and House, and it is reason enough to vote Vukmir into office.
“Whenever an American style free enterprise system is tried, economies explode,” Duffy said.
Following Duffy’s remarks, Vukmir pulled up to the office in a vehicle with her name and photograph plastered alongside it. Before she delivered any remarks, Vukmir joked she “isn’t used to seeing the outside of the vehicle with my face on it.”
Vukmir echoed many of the same ideas and statements Duffy delivered, but started her remarks saying Wisconsin citizens have changed the state for the better.
“We’ve done a lot and we’ve done it together,” Vukmir said. “When I say together, I meant it. It was the vision of the Governor, it was the legislators who backed him up, but all of you stood beside us and behind us through it all.”
Following approximately five minute of remarks, Vukmir said she knows what she is getting into in Washington if she is elected.
“I am often asked at this point why in the world would I want to go to Washington,” Vukmir said. “It’s precisely because of what we’ve accomplished here. I feel so compelled to take this Wisconsin way message to Washington where they could use some reinforcements in the Senate.”
The 2018 United States Senate election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.