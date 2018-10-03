13 marching bands, one field, one show.
The 19th annual marching band invitational Music Along the Chippewa is set for Saturday Oct. 6 at Chippewa Falls Senior High School on Dorais Field, Coleman St.
Music Along the Chippewa is one of the largest marching band shows in Western Wisconsin, where thirteen bands will perform both competitively and non-competitively with their performances they have developed for their school’s half-time football games.
The 12 high school bands performing at this year’s show are Tomah, Robbinsdale Cooper, St. Croix Falls, Antigo, Baldwin-Woodville, Cumberland, Eau Claire Memorial, Merrill, Waukesha North, River Falls, Hudson and hosting school Chippewa Falls.
Chippewa Falls High School Band Director, Michael Renneke, said the event is a great opportunity for his students to grow as musicians and it takes a lot of preparation from both the bands and the volunteers to make the event a success.
“The band itself has been working since the beginning of August preparing their show,” Renneke said. “Many other schools all over the state have been in that same boat. Also, we have over 100 volunteers on the day of the competition, so we’ve been rounding up parents and community members to help with the details and the finishing touches of the event. We’ll have an attendance of around 2,000 people from 13 different schools, so it’s a huge event with a lot of moving pieces.”
Many individuals assume marching band ends after school, but Music Along the Chippewa is bringing in an area band to help fight that stereotype.
The final performance at Music Along the Chippewa will be from the UW-Eau Claire Blugold Marching Band. The 2018 season marks the first time the BMB has reached 400 members, and boasts one of the largest marching bands in the United States. The BMB performs regularly around the community and the country, and offers an opportunity for college students to continue to practice their love for marching band post high school.
Renneke said he looks forward for all of the different types of groups at the event to have the opportunity to see a large group of established musicians perform.
“People love the BMB,” Renneke said. “Just to watch the progression is probably the coolest part. You’ll see band that compete competitively, there are bands that only play football games on a Friday night, it’s an awesome mix of high school groups. And then to have that capped off with the 400 members of the BMB showing you what you can do in music after high school is an amazing capstone.”
Going even past the band members and their schools, Renneke said the Chippewa Falls community has gravitated towards the event.
“It’s really become a staple event in the community,” Renneke said. “It’s like a football team that plays at home, so for our band this is our home field advantage. We aren’t technically competing because we are hosting the event, but it’s an awesome opportunity to get out there and put on a show for your family and friends.”
The 2018 of Music Along the Chippewa kicks off Saturday at 6 p.m., with the final performance wrapping up at 9:30 p.m. After a brief judging intermission, the awards for the competition will be announced and given out at 9:50 p.m.
General admission tickets for the event are $10 for adults, and children five-years-and-under are free. For more information on the event and the marching bands involved, you can visit http://www.cfhsbands.org/matc.html.
