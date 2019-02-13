A more than half-a-century long tradition is now open for new artists to make it their own.
The Heyde Center for the Arts and the Chippewa Herald now welcome artists to submit their artwork to the 55th Annual Chippewa Herald Spring Art Show taking place from Sunday, April 7 - Friday, April 19.
This non-juried art exhibit will feature fiber art pieces, paintings, sculptures of all different types, mosaics, hanging pieces, jewelry and is open to any type of art.
The entry fee is $30 for non-CVCA members and $15 for CVCA members, with a maximum of three pieces allowed for submission to the exhibit.
Those interested in submitting their art for the show can do so up until Friday, March 8 at 4 p.m. by completing the submission form with your picture and proper entry fee by March 8, 2019 to the Heyde Center, 3 S. High St.
Executive Director of the Heyde Center Debra Johnson said the exhibit, which has taken place for the last 20 years at the Heyde Center and the last 55 years in Chippewa Falls, is a great opportunity for artists who haven’t yet had the chance to showcase their work.
“It is the one opportunity for people who have never exhibited their work or had their work in a gallery,” Johnson said. “It’s a learning ground where they will learn what it’s like to be in an exhibit and find out how good there work really is. A lot of artists get there start during this event.”
The Spring Art show has seen as many as 130 pieces on display, but Johnson said the average is around 80 to 100 pieces every year and many of the artists don’t know just how talented they really are.
“There have been so many great pieces over the years,” Johnson said. “Last year this woman had been doing something completely unique with an acrylic swirl design. She came in and said ‘I don’t know if this is any good,’ and it was absolutely fabulous. That stood out to me just because she was so unaware of how wonderful her work was.”
Another unique aspect of the exhibit is many professional and established artists come through the gallery and offer advice to the artists looking to showcase their work for the first time. Johnson said this learning experience is an important aspect of the gallery because it fosters new artists to continue improving their pieces. The event is not just an exhibit due to the fact awards are given during the event as well.
Local judges will choose seven of the art submissions for outstanding merit and originality. Three cash awards are given courtesy of The Chippewa Herald: the Holly Meier Award, the Hugh Mandelert Award and the Beryl Ouimette Award. Three honorable mention awards are given courtesy of the CVCA/Heyde Center. A student award ($50) is given by the Hugh Mandelert Art Society.
Johnson said the Spring Art Show is well attended, with an average of 500 people walking through on opening day and a good number viewing over the two week viewing period.
“We get hundreds and hundreds of people who come through for the Spring Art show,” Johnson said. “It is really a great opportunity for exposure for these artists. That is the one thing that makes us so unique, not so much that other exhibits don’t have people coming in, but we just have a wide range of local people and artists that come through the exhibit every year is very special. We have so much talent in this area, and every time people walk in every single year the one thing people will say is ‘I cannot believe there are so many talented people in this area.’ You walk through and think this should be in New York or California, but it's right here.”
For more information on the 55th Annual Spring Art Show and how to be a part of it, you can view the attached PDF or contact the Heyde Center for the Arts.
