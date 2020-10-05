'The support means everything': Chippewa Falls Public Library fights to provide resources for community

While some libraries are hunkering down to wait out the COVID-19 storm, a Chippewa Valley library is doing everything it can to provide resources to the community.
The Chippewa Falls Public Library reopened a few months ago after a shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The library started off slow over the summer by offering curbside pickups for materials, but in August, they began to allow consumers to come inside and browse via appointment. From there, restrictions were eased and now 10 patrons and 10 to 12 staff members can be inside the building at any given time.
Joe Niese, director of the library, said staying open is the goal, even if case numbers in Chippewa County continue to rise.
“We’ve been one of the more open libraries in the area,” Niese said. “Menomonie opened up pretty early in June and they just closed down again because of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Dunn County. But we’ve tried to remain as one of the more open libraries during all of this in terms of accessibility.”
Currently, the library is offering virtual story time sessions for children, and since they have allowed individuals inside their downtown location, the amount those choosing the curbside pickup option has dropped dramatically. Adult programming at the library is ramping up at this month as well, as events such as a book talk from local author BJ Hollars are in the planning stages.
Niese said they have been able to stay open in large part due to the support the community continuously shows them.
“The support means everything to us,” Niese said. “This city has always been supportive of us. I’m fortunate as a director, and the library and the city are very fortunate that the community is supportive of us. There has been no talk of budgetary cuts because of this. The vast majority of people are just happy we’re open and they can come and utilize the library again.”
To keep those who choose to frequent the library safe, there has been Plexiglas installed at every service station, the statewide mask mandate is enforced and cleaning stations are available throughout the premises.
Books and other materials change hands frequently, so to combat this possible contraction source the Chippewa Falls Public Library quarantines books for four days in their meeting room after they are returned to ensure they cannot be a contact site for COVID-19.
Going forward, Niese said the library plans to expand on their programs and keep their building and its materials as clean and safe as possible until this pandemic has subsided.
“We’re going to be investing more into virtual programming on the adult side of things,” Niese said. “Curbside pickup will probably be dropped by the end of the month, and we’ll try to do a different option for those who aren’t comfortable coming into the library yet. We just wait to maintain doing what we’re doing right now. It’s an unprecedented situation for libraries ..., just like every other business, but we’re fortunate to have leadership to help us along the way and be a part of a city that has good communication and support.”
