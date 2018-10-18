It’s the sale that brings quality antiques to the Chippewa Valley.
The third annual Chippewa Falls Antique Show and Sale is set for Saturday, Oct. 20 from 9a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds’ Exhibition Hall C. Admission for both days of the show is $5.
The Northern Wisconsin Antique Dealers Association brings more than 35 quality dealers and a number of specifically invited guests from neighboring states to the area to provide members of the Chippewa Valley the opportunity to buy a plethora of vintage items.
Sandy Fults, an associate of the Chippewa Falls Antique Show, said the event is unique due to the items and vendors attending being required to offer items of a higher quality than the average sale.
“This is the third year of the show, and the dealers are either members of the Northern Wisconsin Antique Dealers Association or they’re guests who have been specifically invited,” Fults said. “So, it’s not open to just any flea marketer. It is geared to be an antique show, not a garage sale, not a flea market, so the expectation is the items the dealers brings should fall into the vintage antique category.”
With a high number of dealers at a show there are usually a high amount of dealers offering similar products, but Fults said the event’s organizers go out of their way to ensure that type of situation doesn’t occur.
“It is a pretty well rounded show as far as things that are available for purchase,” Fults said. “We try to select dealers that complement each other so that not everyone is displaying and selling any certain thing. We try our best to provide variety for the people who come to our event every year.”
The products offered at the event aren’t typical flea market items such as a lot of homemade goods, clothes and other more common products. Instead, the event in previous years has offered items such as primitive art pieces, Native American collectibles, patterned and painted glass, high end china, jewelry, multiple furniture dealers including one who specializes in refinished oak furniture, wood carvings, vintage maps, vintage photographs and postcards, fishing lures and baits and more.
A new dealer the show is looking forward to having included in the show is a sterling silver dealer Fults said.
“The sterling silver dealer is new this year,” Fults said. “They have an absolutely awe inspiring selection of items all made of sterling silver. They have silverware itself, specialized pieces and we’re excited to have them come out this year.”
In addition to shopping for various antique items, the attendees of this year’s event will be able to enjoy a variety of concessions from the Goldsmith Coffee Bar, a local spot a lot of customers may be familiar with.
For more information on the third annual Chippewa Falls Antique Show and Sale, call 715-6170-4310.
