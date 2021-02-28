Winner of inaugural You Finish the Story relays history, influences and future

When James Poehling attended high school in La Crosse in the 1960s, his guidance counselor told him, “You have two options for careers: history teacher or engineer.”
Now, at 72 and author of the winning entry of the inaugural You Finish the Story contest, he reflects that the counselor was on the right track. He is indeed a professional engineer, thrice retired, with a caveat of his own: “You can never see where you’ll end up going in life.”
Poehling’s story, entitled “The War Eagle,” is a fiction based in fact, and a fiction known well to some in the La Crosse area. It takes the prompt of a chance encounter between old friends and turns it, alchemy-like, into a first-hand experience of the burning of the 225-foot side-wheel steamboat War Eagle in 1870.
The story channels the spirit of an engineer of the War Eagle, Thomas J. Connolly, immortalized by the recovery of his tools from the wreckage to weave together his experience with vivid imagery and exceptional narrative voice.
“Writing, for me, is like taking dictation,” Poehling said. “Someone, somewhere is telling me the story, and I try to keep up.”
This flow, he described, stems from myriad poetic, prose and nonfiction influences, from Milton and Dante to the “crisp” prose of Hemingway and the “pure poetry” of Fitzgerald. Poehling’s only dismay is that much of the pieces get lost in translation and that nothing compares to the original language’s “lyricism, not so much focused on the words but on the feelings and undercurrents being conveyed.”
Poehling, once an accredited engineer and agent of ASHRAE, taught classes at his alma mater, UW-Madison, as well as at Western Technical College and in cities across Wisconsin, Minnesota and Indiana from 1977 through 2018.
He said he has a “left-brained, technically oriented” mind, making his approach to fiction writing unique. The inspiration for “War Eagle” stemmed directly from his work in rehabilitating the boiler system of the Julia Belle Swain steamboat, during its reconstruction in recent years.
This angle, called forensic engineering, is a form of training often used in exploring how tragedies such as building fires and carbon monoxide deaths occur.
“I read the records, the accounts, and didn’t quite buy it,” he said, describing how his imagination began to fill in the gaps of the engineer’s experience. “I just went ahead and wrote,” he said, and his brother edited and workshopped the piece with him.
As the fifth of eight children, Poehling’s extended family grew large, and he often wrote for family members and events. His travels are many, crossing country and decades, finding human connections at every turn. His only fantasy work, “The Book of Rose,” reads as an allegory for figures in his life and the connections made among them.
His wife, Xenika Hoch, married him in 1970 after attending high school together — an introduction, Poehling admits, that earned him a slap instead of a kiss, but led to dates of reading Shakespeare and lifelong love. The two shared a trip to Tahiti aboard a cruise, upon which Poehling’s first fiction piece was written: a tale of the reincarnation of a war-torn hero into a Tiki figurine in their cruise cabin, as winding, historic and emotionally charged as “War Eagle.”
He has little want to see his work published, though has thought of continuing the story of the War Eagle. He has also thought of “filling in the gaps” of other historical events such as gangster deaths and his own experiences at UW-Madison during the Vietnam War and consequent protests.
He looks forward to the continuation of the You Finish the Story project and crafting future works of poetry and prose.