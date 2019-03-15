When I’m gray and grizzled, I will remember the winter of 2018-19 for its brutality over a relatively short period of time.
Of course I forget that I’m already gray and grizzled, but it has certainly been a tale of two winters. The first six weeks of winter were deceptively easy, with temperatures in December that were 7 degrees above average. Our precipitation was mainly rain.
Then the switch was flipped. The polar vortex at the end of January carried through into February and then the snow, snow and more snow.
The weather folks at the La Crosse National Weather Service say that meteorological winter — Dec. 1 through Feb. 28 — finished with temperatures slightly below normal and it was the fourth-wettest winter on record, with 6.34 inches of precipitation and 50.1 inches of snow.
Just to the west of us the hardy folks in Rochester, Minn., had it worse, Temperatures were 2.8 degrees below normal and it was the wettest winter on record — 6.3 inches of precipitation and 68.2 inches of snow.
Of course Mother Nature does not follow the meteorological calendar and true to form has been more of a lion, as cold temperatures and snow have continued into March. After another round of snow it finally looks like we’re going to get some melting. That would be normal for a month where the average temperature is 43.9 degrees. We could use some normalcy to slowly melt this snow and ice to lessen the threat of flooding.
What we don’t need is a March like 2012 when spring was skipped. That month we had 19 days with high temperatures above 60 degrees. The average high temperature for the entire month was 60 degrees and the average overall temperature was 50.4 degrees — 15.9 degrees above normal.
It was so warm we had two days that hit 80 degrees — a balmy St. Patrick’s Day high of 83 — followed by 80 degrees the next day. The bit o’green was the grass already starting to grow. The maple syrup season was nearly nonexistent as the sap stopped flowing, our apple trees flowered early and we had asparagus nearly ready for picking on April 1 — no foolin’!
We paid the price that year for the summer-like March. We had no apples after the buds were killed in an April frost and the year ended up hot and dry with a severe drought.
This year anything green is still buried under deep snow, but there are signs of spring. One of them was the arrival last week of a newborn calf. The oldest of our two Scottish Highland cows must have decided that the end of meteorological winter was a good time to give birth.
My wife Sherry and I were heading to the barn to vaccinate our sheep when we saw the newborn shivering in the single-digit temperatures. Not wanting to disturb the cow, we delayed our vaccinations for a couple of days, hoping that the calf would dry off, remain out of the wind in the barn and start nursing.
The little heifer clearly got her share of colostrum because the next morning she was a running around. I kept a close eye on her for a few days just to be sure, especially with nights of 20-below zero. As of this writing, she seems to be fine.
The other cow looks like she’s nowhere close to calving, so I expect that we won’t have any more spring births until the sheep start to deliver — which should be toward the end of the month.
We’ll take gentle as a lamb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.