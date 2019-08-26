On August 18 Colfax Sportsmen’s Club hosted that Wisconsin State Rimfire Challenge Match, at the Dunn County/Colfax Shooting Sports complex. Run under the auspices of the Rimfire Challenge Shooting Association (RCSA), the state match is expected to be a yearly event at the Colfax range.
For the last few years the state competition had been hosted by the Bloomer Rod and Gun Club. After last year’s match the Colfax Sportsmen’s Club agreed to take over the event, with Tom Drazy serving as match director. Previously RCSA events were known as Ruger Rimfire Challenge and NSSF Rimfire Challenge matches.
According to club officials, 47 competitors took part in the day long competition with some coming from as far away as Indiana.
In Rimfire Challenge competitors use two guns, a .22 LR pistol and a .22 LR rifle. Unlike the Rimfire Division in Steel Challenge, there are no set courses of fire in Rimfire Challenge. Match directors are free to create their own courses of fire for each stage according the guidelines in the rulebook for the sport.
Competitors shoot each stage from one shooting position. Each stage consists of five to seven steel targets. For pistol the targets are set at a minimum of seven yards from the shooting box, and at a maximum of 20 yards. For rifle the minimum stays at seven yards but the maximum extends to 60 yards. According to the rule book, all targets should be set up so “90 percent of shooters should be able to hit them 90 percent of the time” and each course of fire should be able to be shot with one 10-round magazine of ammunition.
Each course of fire is shot five times. The shooter’s score is the time they need to shoot the stage five times plus any penalties for missed shots, engaging targets from outside the shooting area and other infractions. The scores for each stage are totaled up, and the winner of the match is the person with the lowest overall time.
Noah Wheeler won the youth division handily, in the optics division, with a total time of 185.18 seconds. His nearest competition was more than 94 seconds behind him. Kristy Nelson took second place and Corben Harrington was third. Harrington also took fourth by shooing in the open sight division as well.
In the junior division Evan Hahn, shooting open sights, came in first with 255.4. Evan Davis, utilizing optic sights, was second, Kimberly Kista, also using optics, was third and Nathan Nosker, using open sights, was fourth.
Rick Busch won the senior division using an optic sight with a time of 179.45. Jeff Packer was in second place, Dan Harman was third and Mike Walker was fourth.
In the ladies division Heather Martin was high with 221.69. Kristy Nelson was second, Kimberly Krista was third and Nalin Romberg was fourth.
High overall was Chris Templeton with 166.69, followed by Chris Forster, James Kraft and then Busch.
As is the case at most state Rimfire Challenge matches, prizes were awarded by random drawing and recognition was give to the top shooters in each division, as well as competitors in special categories such as top score for a woman or junior competitor. Everyone entered in the match received something in the drawing, compliments of various sponsors. The top prices were a Ruger .22 pistol and a Ruger 10/22 rifle.
