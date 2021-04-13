Column: Olympic boycott chatter shouldn't go any further

Moses still managed to win gold medals in Montreal in 1976 and Los Angeles in 1984. But even the greatest hurdler ever couldn’t win when he wasn’t allowed to run.

“We couldn’t even watch the Moscow Olympics because they weren’t televised,” Moses said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “I took a midsummer beak, went to California, and laid on the beach.”

It is probably best that Moses didn’t watch. His stomach might have turned had he seen the 400-meter hurdles gold won in 48.70, more than a second slower than the winning time he ran in 1976.

Two weeks before the 1980 games he broke his own world record in a meet in Milan, winning so easily that the other hurdlers are barely in the picture after he cleared the last hurdle.

Moses was lucky in some respects because he was so good for so long that his career spanned four different Olympics. He missed just one, the 1980 games in Moscow, after President Jimmy Carter ordered the U.S. team to boycott because the Soviet Union had invaded Afghanistan.

A lot of his potential teammates for Moscow weren’t as fortunate. Many lost their only chance for Olympic glory when the games became caught up in cold war politics. Two out of every three never got a chance to compete in an Olympics again.