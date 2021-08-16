1,000 new faces: Stout welcomes incoming freshman as start of classes nears

Miller, who’s worked at UW-Stout for 13 years, encourages students and families to get to know Menomonie, explore the community and ask questions. Her advice to new students is to “tell people you are new. Folks love to talk about this great small town, so you will hear about all it has to offer if you are open to it.”

First-year first impressionsFirst-year students Gracelyn Powell and Siddharth Tiwari wanted to attend a Wisconsin university, but it needed to be somewhere not too close to their hometowns. UW-Stout was their number one choice.

Tiwari, of New Berlin, is double majoring in business administration and computer science. He has friends enrolled in his majors too. “I chose to double major because I would like to start my own business. I want to be an entrepreneur,” he said. “And I had a lot of supplementary computer science classes in high school.”

Powell toured campus last spring. She liked the layout of campus, the amenities in the residence halls and having her own UW-Stout laptop. Powell, of South Haven, Minn., is majoring in psychology. “I want to help people, but I’m not interested in entering medicine,” she said. “I want to affect people in a positive way.”