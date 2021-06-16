ELLSWORTH, Wis. – Pierce County Fair Manager Ann Webb, announces that this year’s fair schedule is set and will include a variety of activities that will appeal to fairgoers young and old alike. Mark your calendar now, as the Pierce County Fair will be August 12-15 starting with the pre-fair motocross on Friday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m. in the grandstands. Since there’s no better place than the Pierce County Fair to meet up with old friends and acquaintances, come help celebrate “100 Years of the Round Barn and Pierce County 4-H” at the 2021 Fair.
Don’t let time get away from you as Open Class exhibit entries must be postmarked or received in the Fair Office by 4:30 p.m. June 21. An entry form can be obtained by calling the Fair Office at 715-273-6874 or online at https://www.co.pierce.wi.us/departments/fair/index.php on page 13 under the Entry and Judging tab.
Don’t miss the pre-Fair high-flying, fast-paced dirt bike and ATV motocross event. Local participants are welcome to race. Food & beer will be available on the grounds and in the beer garden. You don’t want to miss the pre-Fair motocross event on Friday, July 30 at 7 pm.
The Fair will be offering interactive contests on Thursday and Friday. Watch for more details about the “Diaper Derby” for infants, “Toddler Trot” for little tikes, “Stick Horse Races” for little tots, “Pierce County Says…..” game show as well as a new “Ag Olympics” Thursday night in the grandstands. On Friday, the Fair needs you to search your closets for our “Unusual Hat” contest and “Ugliest Bridesmaid/Wedding Dress” contests. What was in style years ago may make for a good laugh today. So, watch for details on our Facebook page, Instagram, website and local newspaper articles on how to enter. You may be the lucky winner and earn a prize.
The Beer Garden hours have been enhanced to Thursday—12:00 to 10:00 pm, Friday and Saturday—12:00 pm to 11:00 pm and Sunday—noon to 4:00 p.m. We are introducing a switch to Budweiser products in 2021. The beer garden area is located behind the midway on the west side of the grounds and also into the grandstand area. A selection of beer & seltzers will be available for purchase, including new selections. Karaoke will be offered within the Beer Garden on Friday and Saturday nights from 5:30 – 9:30 pm. Practice up on your favorite song.
Thursday, the opening day of the Fair, will feature James Wedgwood, a ventriloquist; Nicks Kids Music Show and Game Show, as well as, our local Pierce Pepin Electric Cooperative will be power line safety demonstrations. There is something for everyone during the day. The ever-famous Pierce County Fair Talent Show will continue on Thursday night starting at 6:30 p.m. sharp. We are welcoming contestants from St. Croix County as well as all towns in Pierce County to perform in the contest. Register early by calling the Fair Office at 715-273-6874 or watch your favorite paper for details and be the winner of cash prize money.
A pull of a different sort, the pedal tractor pull, will be running on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. between the Seyforth Building and the Kenny Hines Memorial Building. This event is always a kid’s favorite and is very enjoyable for other fairgoers to watch. Six different age groups for each boys and girls from under age 4 through ages 12 are welcome to participate in this free event.
The grandstand schedule has been set for the 2021 Fair. New for Thursday night will be a large firework display to help celebrate 100 years of the round barn and Pierce County 4-H. This is a free event to watch. We will be doubling the roar in the grandstands on Friday night with the combined Tractor and Truck Pull starting at 6:30 p.m. Come out to support your favorite red or green colored implement or truck manufacturer on Friday night. The ever famous Demo Derby will fill the grandstands to capacity on Saturday night. Fun for all is guaranteed while attending any of these great grandstand events.
Friday at the Fair offers our 62 and better visitors a reduced-priced admission of $2.00. Come enjoy this activity-filled day featuring the Most Admired Senior Citizen presentation kicking off the morning, ventriloquist, kids’ entertainment, mobile robots and more free entertainment throughout the day. We are excited about Lizzy, a hypnotist, will be performing Friday night with two shows at 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Come back on Saturday for the Talent Show Finals at 11 a.m. and enjoy more of hypnotist during the day, robots and more music and fun for all ages. Stick around for the ever requested and always enjoyable musical variety duo The Memories, who will be performing three shows in the evening at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. If smash-up crash-up is more your style, the Demo Derby in the grandstands is where you will want to be at 7:00 p.m.
The Fair will continue its “Salute to Veterans” with free admission to veterans on Sunday. Our hopes are that this weekend day will accommodate all veterans, old and young. The Veterans will lead a ceremony on Sunday in the picnic shelter at 11:30 a.m. Following the veteran’s ceremony, we will recognize the Century Farms and Sesquicentennial Farms in Pierce County from 2020 and 2021.
Sunday’s featured musical act, Eclectic Barn Boys will be taking the stage from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A free bike drawing for children 9 and under, co-sponsored by the Pierce County Fair and Mr. Ed’s Magical Midway, will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday at the Picnic Shelter between Eclectic Barn Boys shows. As in the past, the child must be present to win.
Don’t forget about all the great food options during the Fair. Come any day and enjoy the corn dogs, corn on the cob, grilled cheeseburgers, hot beef plates, mini-donuts, deep-fried cheese curds, island noodles, pie and ice cream and the ever famous 4-H malts.
More Fair information can be obtained from our website at https://www.co.pierce.wi.us/departments/fair/index.php or by calling the Fair Office at 715-273-6874. “100 Years of the Round Barn and Pierce County 4-H” is this year’s theme. Be entertained locally this summer, make this summer a “stay-cation” and stay local by attending the Pierce County Fair – August 12-15th. Like us on Facebook at “Pierce County Fair and Fairground (WI) or Instagram at piercecountyfairwi.