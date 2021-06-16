ELLSWORTH, Wis. – Pierce County Fair Manager Ann Webb, announces that this year’s fair schedule is set and will include a variety of activities that will appeal to fairgoers young and old alike. Mark your calendar now, as the Pierce County Fair will be August 12-15 starting with the pre-fair motocross on Friday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m. in the grandstands. Since there’s no better place than the Pierce County Fair to meet up with old friends and acquaintances, come help celebrate “100 Years of the Round Barn and Pierce County 4-H” at the 2021 Fair.

Don’t let time get away from you as Open Class exhibit entries must be postmarked or received in the Fair Office by 4:30 p.m. June 21. An entry form can be obtained by calling the Fair Office at 715-273-6874 or online at https://www.co.pierce.wi.us/departments/fair/index.php on page 13 under the Entry and Judging tab.

Don’t miss the pre-Fair high-flying, fast-paced dirt bike and ATV motocross event. Local participants are welcome to race. Food & beer will be available on the grounds and in the beer garden. You don’t want to miss the pre-Fair motocross event on Friday, July 30 at 7 pm.