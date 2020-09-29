11 confirmed student COVID-19 cases reported in Menomonie schools

COVID-19 is present in the School District of the Menomonie Area.
During the bi-weekly School District of the Menomonie Area board meeting Monday night, Superintendent Joe Zydowsky said the first cases of coronavirus in Menomonie schools has been reported. Eleven total student cases have been reported, with 11 of those coming from Menomonie high school and two from Menomonie middle school. One staff case has also been reported.
Zydowsky said he doesn’t believe the issue has been with the four feet of social distancing requirement, rather than the widely agreed upon six feet.
“COVID-19 is absolutely present in our community and at the same time I’m very happy to report that in the cases we’ve had, we have nothing to indicate that being in our classrooms or being involved in school settings isn’t working,” Zydowsky said. “The problem isn’t the lesser distance. We haven’t found that problematic in terms of the spread of COVID-19 because we are being strict in terms of health department contact tracing and the six feet hasn’t been an issue.”
Despite the cases popping up in the district, the in-person event limit of 25 indoors and 50 outdoors will stand and Menomonie High School has been able to increase physical distancing to six meet in all of their classrooms through the use of temporary walls and unconventional teaching areas.
The spread of COVID-19 throughout the greater Dunn County has been an issue as well, with as of the time of the school board meeting Monday was 573 confirmed cases to-date with 199 of those being considered active.
“I think everyone is aware that Dunn County right now is seeing a large increase in the number of COVID-19 cases,” Zydowsky said. “Obviously the burden level is high as the trend is increasing and the activity level is high in Dunn County. It’s very clear that most of the cases in our county are being seen in young adults. That doesn’t mean that it’s not dangerous and that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have an impact on our school district, but it does mean we are seeing a 180 in the amount of cases.”
