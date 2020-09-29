11 confirmed student COVID-19 cases reported in Menomonie schools

COVID-19 is present in the School District of the Menomonie Area.

During the bi-weekly School District of the Menomonie Area board meeting Monday night, Superintendent Joe Zydowsky said the first cases of coronavirus in Menomonie schools has been reported. Eleven total student cases have been reported, with 11 of those coming from Menomonie high school and two from Menomonie middle school. One staff case has also been reported.

Zydowsky said he doesn’t believe the issue has been with the four feet of social distancing requirement, rather than the widely agreed upon six feet.

“COVID-19 is absolutely present in our community and at the same time I’m very happy to report that in the cases we’ve had, we have nothing to indicate that being in our classrooms or being involved in school settings isn’t working,” Zydowsky said. “The problem isn’t the lesser distance. We haven’t found that problematic in terms of the spread of COVID-19 because we are being strict in terms of health department contact tracing and the six feet hasn’t been an issue.”