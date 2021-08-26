17th annual Great Wisconsin Quilt Show to be held online

Event organizers were overwhelmed by the positive and record-setting participation during last year’s virtual show. As we navigate through the end of the pandemic, the 2021 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show will again offer a safe, digital event to unite and engage our quilting community. It will include live, interactive educational opportunities from leading experts, a virtual vendor mall and more – all online from the comfort and safety of home.

The 2021 Quilt Show will feature photo gallery exhibits of this year’s quilt challenges: The Panel Quilt Challenge, The 100 Years of Art Deco Quilt Challenge, The Modern Mini Quilt Challenge and The Kids’ Quilt Challenge. We will also celebrate the talents of our community’s quilters with a curated showcase of previous years’ Quilt Contest winners. The full 2021 Quilt Contest will be featured as a special exhibit when the event returns to the Alliant Energy Center in Madison for the 2022 in-person show. This year’s special exhibit, “Racism: In the Face of Hate We Resist,” is presented by Textile Center and Women of Color Quilters Network.

Leading up to the Quilt Show, participants can join in our community service project, Quilt to Give, and add to our Virtual Community Quilt hosted by 4-H. Details can be found online at quiltshow.com/community-projects.