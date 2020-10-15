2020 Wisconsin Ring-Necked Pheasant Season Opens Oct. 17

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wishes hunters luck and safety with the upcoming 2020 pheasant hunting season. The season opens statewide at 9 a.m. on Oct. 17 and runs through Jan. 3, 2021.
Several other seasons also open Oct. 17, including bobwhite quail and Hungarian partridge statewide, and ruffed grouse in Zone B. Like pheasant, the bobwhite quail and Hungarian partridge seasons open at 9 a.m. on the first day of the season. The ruffed grouse season opens with the start of legal shooting hours.
New for 2020, properties that used to have a 2 p.m. closure will now close at noon to reduce safety conflicts for staff and to allow pheasants a resting period before being pursued. Hunters should check Wisconsin Hunting Regulations for a complete list of properties with the noon closure rule as well as rules and season structures for other game species they may pursue.
“Pheasant hunting offers a fantastic means to work your hunting dog while also experiencing the unique grassland habitats spread across the southern part of the state,” said Alaina Gerrits, DNR assistant upland wildlife ecologist.
Pheasants are one of the most sought-after gamebirds in North America, and populations do best in the agricultural landscape of southern and western Wisconsin provided there is grassland habitat present in sufficient quantities to meet their food and cover needs throughout the year.
To pursue wild pheasants, hunters should look for areas that contain adequate winter cover, such as cattail marshes and dense brush, intermixed with cropland, hay and idle grasslands which provide food and nesting cover.
It will be important for hunters to identify areas with high-quality habitat, concentrating their hunting efforts in those areas.
Wisconsin’s pheasant stamp program uses funds derived from stamp sales to create and maintain the habitat required for pheasants to survive and reproduce year-round.
During the 2019 pheasant hunting season, an estimated 40,831 hunters went out in search of pheasants and reported harvesting approximately 291,400 birds. The 2020 spring pheasant surveys in Wisconsin were canceled out of safety concerns related to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“Pheasants are a popular gamebird, and they offer a great opportunity for new hunters,” Gerrits said. “I wish hunters a safe and enjoyable season.”
