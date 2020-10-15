2020 Wisconsin Ring-Necked Pheasant Season Opens Oct. 17

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wishes hunters luck and safety with the upcoming 2020 pheasant hunting season. The season opens statewide at 9 a.m. on Oct. 17 and runs through Jan. 3, 2021.

Several other seasons also open Oct. 17, including bobwhite quail and Hungarian partridge statewide, and ruffed grouse in Zone B. Like pheasant, the bobwhite quail and Hungarian partridge seasons open at 9 a.m. on the first day of the season. The ruffed grouse season opens with the start of legal shooting hours.

New for 2020, properties that used to have a 2 p.m. closure will now close at noon to reduce safety conflicts for staff and to allow pheasants a resting period before being pursued. Hunters should check Wisconsin Hunting Regulations for a complete list of properties with the noon closure rule as well as rules and season structures for other game species they may pursue.

“Pheasant hunting offers a fantastic means to work your hunting dog while also experiencing the unique grassland habitats spread across the southern part of the state,” said Alaina Gerrits, DNR assistant upland wildlife ecologist.