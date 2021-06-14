2021 Garden Tour marks 20th anniversary

Last year’s Stepping Stones of Dunn County’s annual Garden Tour was strictly a virtual affair. With stay-at-home orders in place courtesy of the pandemic, visitors instead enjoyed in-depth videos of five fabulous gardens from the comfort of their own couch.

Taking place throughout the entire month of July, the 2021 tour will feature a hybrid blend of individual videos of four exquisite gardens as well as the opportunity to visit two of the lovely locales in person. We invite you to make a free-will offering at each to support Stepping Stones programs. The following two gardens will be open for visiting at the following dates and times:

• Menomonie Community Garden (2500 Ninth Street East – next to Phelan Park) on Saturday, July 24 open for viewing 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Lynn and Richard Nehring (N7263 State Road 40, about 4 miles south of Colfax). Due to parking limitations, the garden will be open for visiting from 12 noon to 7 p.m. for four days: Sunday, July 25 through Wednesday, July 28. Look for Garden Tour signs on State Road 40 near the garden. Please note that this garden will not be open on other dates/times.