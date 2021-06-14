2021 Garden Tour marks 20th anniversary

Last year’s Stepping Stones of Dunn County’s annual Garden Tour was strictly a virtual affair. With stay-at-home orders in place courtesy of the pandemic, visitors instead enjoyed in-depth videos of five fabulous gardens from the comfort of their own couch.
Taking place throughout the entire month of July, the 2021 tour will feature a hybrid blend of individual videos of four exquisite gardens as well as the opportunity to visit two of the lovely locales in person. We invite you to make a free-will offering at each to support Stepping Stones programs. The following two gardens will be open for visiting at the following dates and times:
• Menomonie Community Garden (2500 Ninth Street East – next to Phelan Park) on Saturday, July 24 open for viewing 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Lynn and Richard Nehring (N7263 State Road 40, about 4 miles south of Colfax). Due to parking limitations, the garden will be open for visiting from 12 noon to 7 p.m. for four days: Sunday, July 25 through Wednesday, July 28. Look for Garden Tour signs on State Road 40 near the garden. Please note that this garden will not be open on other dates/times.
The grand finale to the month-long celebration will be an online silent auction of a fine selection of garden-related delights, like painted barn quilts and other outdoor décor, compost, named hostas, new and vintage quilts, artwork of all kinds, jewelry and gift baskets along with other goodies like smart TVs vacuum cleaners, and an HD tablet. The bidding starts at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 23 and ends at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 31.
About the 2021 gardens
Here are this year’s four gorgeous gardens and the dates to “tune in” for each virtual visit:
Week of July 5: Located in rural Menomonie, CharBar Ranch is Barb Anderson and Charlie LeFevre’s pride and joy. Set among ponds and a view of grazing sheep, their garden features a variety of flowers, small fruits and berries, and vegetable plots in a serene setting.
Week of July 12: Cheryl and James Frisch’s hilltop hideaway outside Colfax is replete with lilies, roses, a fine variety of perennials, and a vegetable garden.
Week of July 19: In its 12th year, the Menomonie Community Garden has grown to more than 100 plots rented to local gardeners to create a true showplace of sustainable agriculture and a setting for horticultural education.
Week of July 26: Lynn and Richard Nehring’s home in rural Colfax. Tucked along a hillside, this hidden gem is filled with shade and sun perennial gardens and borders along meandering pathways. Featured on the 2010 Garden Tour, visitors will find new gardens and changed landscapes.
Look for the links for both the garden tour videos and online auction on Stepping Stones’ website (www.steppingstonesdc.org) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/SteppingStonesDunnCounty) as well as on Twitter and Instagram.
Barbara Lyon is the Communications Specialist for Stepping Stones of Dunn County. She can be reached at 715-235-2920, ext. 206.