2022 Community Health Needs Assessment released

The Dunn County Health Department announces that the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) is complete.
In collaboration with community partners, the Dunn County Health Department conducts the CHNA survey every three years. This survey allows us to learn about the needs of the community directly from those who are affected by the issues.
The Dunn County Health Department's 2022 Health Priorities include:
- Mental Health & Wellness
- Chronic Disease Prevention
- Healthy Environment
- Alcohol, Nicotine, & Drugs
- Housing
We would like to thank everyone that took the survey and our community partners. Our most recent partners include:
- Arbor Place
- C-3 Center
- Community Foundation of Dunn County
- Extension Dunn County
- Marshfield Clinic Health System
- Mayo Clinic Health System
- Menomonie Co-Op
- Menomonie Farmers Market
- Menomonie Area Mission Coalition
- Menomonie Public Library
- Stepping Stones
- UW-Stout
- West Cap
- Wisconsin Community
This year we conducted a reaffirmation survey to confirm that our current health priorities were still what we should be focusing on.
To read the full 2022 CHNA report, check out this link: