2022 Community Health Needs Assessment released

The Dunn County Health Department announces that the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) is complete.

In collaboration with community partners, the Dunn County Health Department conducts the CHNA survey every three years. This survey allows us to learn about the needs of the community directly from those who are affected by the issues.

The Dunn County Health Department's 2022 Health Priorities include:

Mental Health & Wellness

Chronic Disease Prevention

Healthy Environment

Alcohol, Nicotine, & Drugs

Housing

We would like to thank everyone that took the survey and our community partners. Our most recent partners include:

Arbor Place

C-3 Center

Community Foundation of Dunn County

Extension Dunn County

Marshfield Clinic Health System

Mayo Clinic Health System

Menomonie Co-Op

Menomonie Farmers Market

Menomonie Area Mission Coalition

Menomonie Public Library

Stepping Stones

UW-Stout

West Cap

Wisconsin Community

This year we conducted a reaffirmation survey to confirm that our current health priorities were still what we should be focusing on.

To read the full 2022 CHNA report, check out this link:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0