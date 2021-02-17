25,000 initial vaccinations coincides with 25 years of service for Prevea Health

A total of 25,000 people have now received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine with Prevea Health.
Prevea Health first began administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Dec. 16, 2020, when it was approved to vaccinate its health care personnel at its HSHS hospital partner locations, in accordance with Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) vaccination prioritization guidelines. Since then, DHS has extended vaccination eligibility to law enforcement and fire personnel as well as those 65 years and older.
Today, Prevea Health provides COVID-19 vaccinations at community clinic locations in Green Bay, Sheboygan, Oconto Falls and Chippewa Falls. The 25,000th first dose administered since Dec. 16, 2020, was administered to Susan Liebergen, 73, of Green Bay, today at the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at UW-Green Bay in Green Bay.
“It’s been a long road since the start of the pandemic, and I feel very reassured in being able to get this vaccine today,” said Susan.
This year, Prevea Health is also proud to mark 25 years of service to its communities. Prevea Health was founded in Green Bay, Wis. in 1996, and is now located in more than 30 communities and partnered with six HSHS hospitals to provide high-quality primary and specialty health care across Wisconsin.
“When the founding physicians of Prevea Health came together 25 years ago, they made a commitment to care for the health of our communities,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health. “Today, that commitment has never been stronger, especially as we have seen the pain and suffering this pandemic has caused in the last eleven months. As we mark 25 years of service, we are also filled with hope in administering our 25,000th first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. We anxiously await more vaccine so we can continue to move forward in vaccinating our community members and mark an end of what has been a very long journey for all.”
To help honor both Prevea Health’s 25th anniversary and the vaccination milestone of 25,000 first doses given, Prevea Health asked Sherry Lemerond, a registered nurse and trained vaccinator of 25 years at Prevea Health, to administer the 25,000th first dose to Susan.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccination at Prevea Health, please visit www.prevea.com/vaccine