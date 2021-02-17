25,000 initial vaccinations coincides with 25 years of service for Prevea Health

A total of 25,000 people have now received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine with Prevea Health.

Prevea Health first began administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Dec. 16, 2020, when it was approved to vaccinate its health care personnel at its HSHS hospital partner locations, in accordance with Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) vaccination prioritization guidelines. Since then, DHS has extended vaccination eligibility to law enforcement and fire personnel as well as those 65 years and older.

Today, Prevea Health provides COVID-19 vaccinations at community clinic locations in Green Bay, Sheboygan, Oconto Falls and Chippewa Falls. The 25,000th first dose administered since Dec. 16, 2020, was administered to Susan Liebergen, 73, of Green Bay, today at the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at UW-Green Bay in Green Bay.

“It’s been a long road since the start of the pandemic, and I feel very reassured in being able to get this vaccine today,” said Susan.

This year, Prevea Health is also proud to mark 25 years of service to its communities. Prevea Health was founded in Green Bay, Wis. in 1996, and is now located in more than 30 communities and partnered with six HSHS hospitals to provide high-quality primary and specialty health care across Wisconsin.