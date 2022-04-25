4-H student art show at UW-Stout April 30 to May 6

In order to offer young people the chance to discover new art techniques while learning together across three counties, local art education students developed lesson plans under the guidance of art education faculty at the university. This cooperative effort benefitted both the university art education students, who got the chance to work with youth in a virtual setting, and local 4-H youth looking for something new to do that fit into busy family schedules. This is the second year that local 4-H educators have worked together with UW-Stout to design the program, order and provide art supplies, and run the weekly Zoom sessions. Families gave the program rave reviews last year, and the art coming out of the program is amazing. To celebrate these creative young people, mostly in grades K-7th, there will be a public reception and art opening at Heritage Hall on the UW-Stout campus on Saturday, April 30th from 1-2 PM. The art show will remain up during normal building hours from April 30th through Friday, May 6th.