50+ films feature at Red Cedar Film Festival July 29-Aug. 1

The film has been picked up by Mutiny Films and will likely be distributed via Red Box, Galante said.

Following the screening, a panel discussion will be moderated by UW-Stout applied social science Professor Tina Lee with six women film directors, producers, writers and cast members. They will reflect on their experiences in the industry and discuss what new perspectives on human issues arise when women lead the creative process and center women’s experiences. The discussion is free and open to all.

“We have never had a panel discussion, but we hope to have more in the future,” said Galante, who added that education and public discussion are important aspects of the event from the university’s perspective.

Oss also has three shorts in the festival including “Doom Scroll Flush,” based on the quote “tell me what you eat, and I will tell you what you are”; “Ax Chase,” described as never give away the entire plot of a short film in the title; and “Five Minutes for a Mask,” in which a disgruntled man learns that freedom isn’t free at his local computer repair shop.

Telling stories

Jonny Wheeler, a UW-Stout lecturer in video and photography, will have three shorts in the festival titled “The Arconaut, “Liminal” and “Cindy.”