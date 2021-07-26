52,000 run to attend Wisconsin Farm Tech Days in Eau Claire

Huntsinger Farms welcomed over 52,000 farmers, families, and neighbors to the 66th Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in Eau Claire. The three-day show July 20-22 shattered attendance projections.

“We built it and they came,” declared Mike Gintner, Chair of the Eau Claire County Executive Committee for the show. “We are still tallying all the numbers, but the early reports exceeded even our aggressive expectations. We are so grateful for the huge support from our attendees, exhibitors, volunteers, and sponsors – this show will have a big impact in Eau Claire County and the greater Chippewa Valley for years to come.”

Gintner added, “The Rygg family and all of the people of Huntsinger Farms and Silver Spring Foods went above and beyond to host the show. We are so appreciative of their generosity and support.”

Initial estimates are that over 52,000 visitors attended over the three days of the show. Over 18,000 people attended the first day.

1,532 volunteers made the show possible, with people donating their time in every aspect of the show.

The show featured 520 exhibitors from 26 states showcasing their latest products, implements, tractors and technologies