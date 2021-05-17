 Skip to main content
A River Valley callout: Share your unmasking
Caring for the community

A retired state social worker and her daughter who is a public school teacher say, “wearing masks when out and about is a simple and loving thing to do for your community.” 

 Kylie Mullen

As vaccination numbers rise and restrictions loosen, River Valley Media Group is calling out for readers' photos of themselves taking off their masks.

At the height of the pandemic, we sought to connect our readers with some friendly faces by collecting and publishing photos of readers wearing their masks. Now, we invite readers to visit go.lacrossetribune.com/Photos to send photos of themselves without their masks, and to get creative with their unmasking. Hold them up, let them swing from the ears or cast them high in the air in celebration - but be sure not to litter!

These photos will be collected in a gallery online and some will run in our papers. Enjoy your mask-free time.

