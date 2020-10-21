Advice from breast cancer survivor: Listen to your body

Skaar developed a blood clot again after her mastectomy, so she was again placed on blood thinners. After a four-week recovery, she returned to her classroom and felt good enough to teach the rest of the year. She transitioned to virtual teaching four weeks later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recovery and looking to the future

Today, Skaar is cancer-free, feeling well and reflecting on her journey.

“I’m pretty much back to normal. Chemo put me into post-menopause, but overall I’m feeling good,” she says. “I have my fingers crossed that it doesn’t come back, but I’m not one to dwell on it. Plus worrying doesn’t make it any better.”

Dr. Appel isn’t surprised by Skaar’s attitude. “Kari is very grounded, and was extremely focused on moving forward during her treatment,” she says. “She was strong and determined to keep her sights on the long-term goal the entire time.”

Skaar continues to think long term and is planning a trip to Maui, Hawaii, in March 2021 with a friend to celebrate her cancer remission. The trip was originally planned for March 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.