AG, DNR remind Wisconsinites of Tribal Rights to spearfish, consequences of interference

MADISON – Attorney General Josh Kaul and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary Preston Cole are reminding Wisconsinites of the tribal right to spearfish in certain Wisconsin waterways and the legal consequences they could face if found interfering with that right.

“Tribal members have the clear right to hunt, fish, and gather in the Ceded Territories, and attempts to interfere with that right are illegal,” said Attorney General Kaul. “If you are subject to or witness harassment of tribal members while they are exercising these rights, please call local law enforcement and the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC).”

“We fully support Ojibwa sovereignty and treaty rights and have zero tolerance for harassment of tribal members who are exercising their treaty rights,” said Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston D. Cole. “We will continue to do what we can to make any spearfishing season safe and enjoyable. The DNR’s Conservation Wardens are actively engaged with tribal law enforcement officers not only for the upcoming season but for generations to come.”

Tribal Rights