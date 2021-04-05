All Mayo patients in Northwest Wisconsin 16+ can schedule a vaccine starting April 5

Effective Monday, April 5, Mayo Clinic Health System patients in Northwest Wisconsin 16 and up can schedule an appointment to be vaccinated for COVID-19 without a letter or notice from Mayo. Mayo Clinic Health System no longer will send notifications to patients by age group.

Patients 18 and up who have an active Patient Online Services account will be able to self-schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment using Patient Online Services. Patients 16 and 17 should call to make an appointment to ensure they are scheduled for a vaccine that has been approved for use in that age group.

It is strongly recommended that patients sign up for a Patient Online Services account and self-schedule an appointment, as there will likely be long wait times when calling by phone. Information on how to sign up for an account and schedule an appointment is on the Mayo Clinic Health System website.

Mayo Clinic Health System is receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses over time. Demand for vaccines is likely to exceed supply for some time. The number of vaccination appointments available will be based on the availability of doses. Patients are encouraged to take the first vaccine they can receive.

Updated information will be posted on the Mayo Clinic Health System website and social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Patients also are encouraged to monitor the websites for their state and county public health departments.

