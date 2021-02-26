Alum shares cupcake recipes; cookbook called ‘uplifting, inspiring’

“This book is inspiring for the baker in each of us but also for the human in each of us,” Twist said. “Offered in this book are recommendations for ingredients and recipes that help us create sweet treats to nurture our bodies, as well as words of kindness, genuineness and support to nurture our hearts, minds and relationships.

“I can say as a therapist and counselor, the self-love-focused affirmations and stories rooted in scholarly foundations and lived experience are as thoughtful and effective for fostering self-love as the ingredients and recipes are for fostering incredibly delicious treats,” Twist added.

UW-Stout senior Shana Haas, of Greenwood, said Schoenike’s book is beautiful both for the recipes and the writings.

“I’m not much of a baker, but Coltan’s recipes are so easy to follow and have had me in the kitchen more than ever before,” said Haas, who is majoring in rehabilitation services. “To date, I have made the chocolate cake, chocolate cupcakes, vanilla cupcakes and the chocolate chip cupcakes. All of them are delicious, and I have no doubt the other recipes being equally good. They’re fluffy, moist and the flavors are spot on. The frosting recipes are amazing and pair so well with the recipes too.