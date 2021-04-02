“An Evening of Art” culminates 4-H Foundation contest

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation kicks off a month-long celebration of the arts which culminates with the “An Evening of Art” virtual auction on Saturday, April 24, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The virtual auction, broadcast live on the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation’s Facebook page, will feature 4-H performing artists, live auction excitement and a salute to our talented and creative 4-H youth.

Art created by talented 4-H artists as well as professional artists from Wisconsin, many of whom got their start in 4-H, will be offered during the online auction. In total 22 pieces featuring a variety of media will be available for purchase during the event.

The Best of Show announcement will kick-off the festivities on April 5 on our Facebook event page. Then from April 12 through 17 a silent auction will be open with a Buy It Now option on some of the art pieces. The auction, on Saturday, April 24, will be the culmination of the celebration.