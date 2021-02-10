An update about Prevea COVID-19 testing in the Eau Claire region

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 13, COVID-19 testing through Prevea Health will be provided by appointment at two locations: Prevea Family Medicine, 617 W. Clairemont Ave., and the Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building, 3119 Woodman Drive.

The current Prevea Health COVID-19 testing site at 950 W. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire will close Friday, Feb. 12 at 4 p.m.

COVID-19 testing with Prevea Health is free to anyone experiencing one or more of the following symptoms: Cough; fever; chills; repeated shaking with chills; muscle pain; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; headache; sore throat; runny nose; new loss of taste or smell. It is also available to anyone who has been exposed to someone confirmed to have COVID-19.

Those who wish to be tested must sign up on Prevea’s online patient portal, MyPrevea. You do not have to be an established Prevea patient to set up an account on MyPrevea or to access a free test. MyPrevea can be accessed at www.myprevea.com or downloaded as an app on Apple or Google Play. It takes just minutes to set up an account, complete a short assessment, and register for a test at one of the many Prevea Health COVID-19 testing site locations across the state. For a list of locations and more information, please visit: www.prevea.com/COVID19

Test results are available within 2 to 4 days on the patient’s MyPrevea account which is safeguarded to ensure patient privacy and confidentiality.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0