Animation major ready to take on starring academic role

“Personally, I think we’re going to see a surge in technology related to scent integration. Traditional animation is a time-based visual and aural medium; digital media can address a range of immersive, sensory experiences.”

Animation skills also apply to “time-based infographics to support journalism, visualizations for medical procedures or unbuilt construction projects. The degree name clearly communicates that richness to current and prospective students, their parents and employers,” Loken said.

Nationally ranked program

The 2021 rankings from Animation Career Review, of San Francisco, list UW-Stout’s animation program No. 1 in Wisconsin, in fact the only public or private school listed.

Among public universities, UW-Stout is No. 8 in the Midwest and No. 39 in the U.S. The program has been ranked among the best in the U.S. for several years.

“We are very proud of our rankings, as they show the continued level of quality of our students, programs and faculty,” said Dave Beck, director of the UW-Stout School of Art and Design and associate dean of the College of Arts, Communication, Humanities and Social Sciences.