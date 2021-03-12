Applications for 2021 Elk Hunt open through May 31

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will also raffle one license. Raffle tickets are also $10 each, and there is no limit on the number of raffle tickets an individual may purchase.

The cost of an elk hunting license for the winners of the license drawing is $49.

Last year, five once-in-a-lifetime bull elk tags were issued to state hunters and an equal number allocated to the Ojibwe tribes per treaty rights. The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board is scheduled to approve the 2021 elk harvest quota in May. Winning hunters will be notified in early June. Before obtaining an elk hunting license, all winners must participate in a Wisconsin elk hunter education program in early September. The class will cover regulations, hunting techniques and more.

The 2021 hunting season is expected to occur only within the northern elk management zone. While the state’s central elk herd has grown steadily since reintroduction in 2015, it is not expected to be included in any 2021 hunts.