Applications now being accepted for COVID-19 Community and Economic Stabilization Grant Programs
MADISON — The Department of Administration is now accepting applications for the COVID-19 Community and Economic Stabilization Grant Programs. Announced by Governor Evers last week, the over $50 million of grant investments support the lodging and tourism industry, live music and performance venues, and privately owned movie theaters.

These efforts are funded through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) and will help Wisconsin’s small businesses and venues that serve as cultural catalysts in communities across the state.

Information about the individual grant programs, including links to grant application materials, are listed below:

COVID-19 Out-of-School Support Grant Program: Grants totaling up to $10 million available.

  • Application deadline: October 21, 2 p.m.
  • Assists Wisconsin organizations that provide care to school-aged kids during the pandemic. Grant details and application is available online.

COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant Program: Grants totaling up to $10 million available.

  • Application deadline: October 26, 2 p.m.
  • Aids Wisconsin movie theater owners and operators whose operations have been negatively affected by COVID-19. Grant details and application is available online.

COVID-19 Lodging Property Grant Program: Grants totaling up to $20 million available.

  • Application deadline: October 26, 2 p.m.
  • Support Wisconsin hotel and lodging facility owners whose businesses have been affected by COVID-19. Grant details and application is available online.

COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Venue Grant Program: Grants totaling up to $15 million available.

  • Application deadline: October 28, 2:00 p.m.
  • Assists Wisconsin’s live music and entertainment venues and operators whose operations have been negatively affected by COVID-19. Grant details and application is available online

Information regarding all DOA administered COVID-19 relief programs is available at

https://doa.wi.gov/Pages/LocalGovtsGrants/COVID-Grants.aspx

.

