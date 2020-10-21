Applications now being accepted for COVID-19 Community and Economic Stabilization Grant Programs

MADISON — The Department of Administration is now accepting applications for the COVID-19 Community and Economic Stabilization Grant Programs. Announced by Governor Evers last week, the over $50 million of grant investments support the lodging and tourism industry, live music and performance venues, and privately owned movie theaters.

These efforts are funded through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) and will help Wisconsin’s small businesses and venues that serve as cultural catalysts in communities across the state.

Information about the individual grant programs, including links to grant application materials, are listed below:

COVID-19 Out-of-School Support Grant Program: Grants totaling up to $10 million available.

Application deadline: October 21, 2 p.m.

Assists Wisconsin organizations that provide care to school-aged kids during the pandemic. Grant details and application is available online.

COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant Program: Grants totaling up to $10 million available.