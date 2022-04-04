Appointments for newly authorized COVID-19 boosters can be scheduled with Prevea Health now

Following authorization from the FDA and recommendation by the CDC, an additional COVID-19 booster dose has been made available for those ages 50 years and older; certain immunocompromised individuals; and people who received Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine:

• People ages 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may choose to receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months after the first booster dose.

• Adults ages 50 years and older who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised may choose to receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months after the first booster dose.

• People ages 18–49 years who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised and who received Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose may receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months after the first Janssen booster dose

Appointments for those eligible for an additional COVID-19 booster can be scheduled at Prevea Health locations, statewide, starting Thursday, March 31.

Individuals do not need to be an established patient at Prevea Health to receive mRNA booster doses, or any COVID-19 primary vaccination series. The fastest way to set up an appointment with Prevea is through MyPrevea, which is available as an app on any smartphone or device or at www.myprevea.com. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-833-344-4373.

Prevea encourages all eligible members of the community to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccination. For more information about Prevea COVID-19 vaccination locations, how to schedule an appointment and more, please visit: www.prevea.com/vaccine

