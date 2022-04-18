Area ballet company leads Ukrainian cultural event at UW-Stout

A special event featuring Ukrainian folk dances and poetry was hosted at University of Wisconsin-Stout to help students and area residents connect with the culture of the eastern European nation.

Ganna Berge, a lecturer in UW-Stout’s mathematics, statistics and computer science department, lead dancers from her studio, Swan Lake Ballet and Ganna Ensemble of Eau Claire.

A total of seven dances were performed by eight children from Swan Lake Ballet and three adults from Ganna Ensemble. They are “Hopak 1, 2 and 3,” “Oh, In the Cherry Orchard,” “Wild Dancing,” “Kolomeyka” and “Dear Mine.”

“Hopak” is a popular dance in Ukraine and is performed often at weddings and festivals.

Berge, who has owned the studio since 2011, also will perform. She was born in Crimea, a peninsula that borders Ukraine and Russia. Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014.

“I don’t want someone to completely erase my nationality, and that’s what they’re trying to do,” Berge said. “It’s a scary thing, like my nationality never existed.

“This is a chance to learn more about Ukraine through language and dance,” she said.

Berge has taught at UW-Stout since 2013.

She was a ballet dancer in high school in Houston, Texas, with the Bay Area Houston Ballet Theater. She has a minor in dance from UW-Eau Claire.

Berge joined the dancers at the event and recited poetry in Ukrainian.

Several area residents who are native Ukrainian and a UW-Stout student originally from Ukraine attended.

The event was sponsored by UW-Stout’s International Club and Office of International Education and supported by the College of Education, Hospitality, Health and Human Sciences.

