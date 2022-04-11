Area students join Optimists in honoring Earth Day

Menomonie Optimists and youth from both Menomonie Middle and High Schools plan to honor Earth Day on April 14 and 22 with work projects at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area, located in northeastern Dunn County. About 25 high school students will work on April 14, and 45 middle school students plan to help on Earth Day itself.

The Menomonie Optimist Club has maintained a long supportive relationship with Hoffman Hills since the recreation area was established. A gift from then Optimist member Richard Hoffman and his family, the area was intended to always be free of admission charges for the public. In the 1970s shortly after Hoffman Hills was established, Menomonie Optimists helped with trail clearing, constructed a picnic shelter, and in a singular effort over several months, helped erect the observation tower which crowns the highest hill in the park.

In recent years, always involving young people from Menomonie and Boyceville Schools, Optimists helped create the restored Oak Savanna area. Students helped plant trees, install protective covers to allow the oaks to grow above the deer browse line, remove brush, prune trees, and remove the covers once the trees have grown tall enough.

In all, students helped plant over 800 oak trees in the designated savanna areas.

On Earth Day 2022, students and Optimists will remove tree shelters, clear any invasive plants, remove brush, and other projects determined by the Department of Natural Resources staff, who guide the work project. Menomonie Optimists are lead by Dennis Spader, who has developed this year’s Earth Day project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0