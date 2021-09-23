Area students named to UW-Stout Esports teams

The following students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout 2021-22 Esports teams. This is their second season as a varsity Blue Devil sport.

Menomonie, Wis. -- Kameron Micham, senior, industrial design, Rocket League.

The Rocket League Coach is Kyle Gabel. Gavin Raph is the League of Legends coach. Tobey Riedmann is the Overwatch coach.

The UW-Stout Esports teams have started their second season as a varsity Blue Devil sport and the Rocket League team is off to a perfect 3-0 start.

Rocket League opened the season with a 3-1 win over Drury University, Sept. 7, then blanked Witchita State University, 3-0, Sept. 14.

In action Monday night, the Blue Devils faced their toughest action of the young season so far, taking a 3-1 victory over a formidable Iowa State University team.

Rocket League is scheduled to take on the University of Wisconsin, Monday, Sept. 27 and Overwatch is set to face Missouri S&T the same night.

To learn more about the team, go to https://stoutbluedevils.com/sports/esports.

