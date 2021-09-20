Art education students, Menomonie teachers collab in Fine Arts Camp

“The whole week was about the college students and mentors sharing teaching and classroom management skills and artistic abilities, while making connections for future student teaching or practicum opportunities.”

Collaborating in the classroom

Bonlander, a senior in art education, was paired with Shelly Duex, a health education teacher at Menomonie Middle School. They taught students to use acrylic paint, teaching them important skills, vocabulary and art-making techniques to use in their own work, Bonlander said.

“By working with an educator that was unfamiliar with the content, I focused on not only teaching the information in a fun and interesting way but also making the information manageable,” she said. “We worked on how to use the paint and keywords when working with multiple colors. We discussed gradients, tints, shades and tones.”

Bonlander then led the class through creating a painting and a step-by-step landscape using the art techniques. “I chose this project so that students could 100% feel successful in and confident with their ability to use acrylic paint. The landscape was a huge success and proved that the vocabulary we covered can be used in their future projects.”