Auditions open in January for Menomonie Singers

You may think that auditions for a choir are a scary activity, that you would be glad when it’s over. But tryouts for The Menomonie Singers are easy, private (only the conductor and the executive director are present), and quick (less than 15 minutes). There are openings in this community choir for soprano, alto, tenor and bass, since the choir is on track to expand to 36 members after Covid. Participants must be 18 or older or post high school.

Auditions are January 17 and 18 from 6 pm to 8 pm, at Christ Lutheran Church (the church with the purple door), Menomonie, Or, if these times are not convenient, you may have a special appointment.

This is a chance to share in a quality choral music experience since the choir is on track to perform a full concert April 23 and 24. This promises to be a wonderful program, under the skillful direction of Brian Klein, the Singers’ new conductor.

The choir meets for rehearsals on Tuesday evenings, returning to UW-Stout’s choir room after a long hiatus with Covid. The Singers met for rehearsals outdoors this past fall at the Methodist Church, Christ Lutheran Church, and then moved indoors at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Menomonie. The choir is very grateful to the Methodist Church, Christ Lutheran, and First Congregational for the use of their parking lots and sanctuary.

There is no need to prepare a piece; the audition will include the following:

- A range check

- A short sight-singing exercise

- A tone imitation exercise

- Musicality showcase (singers will be asked to sing one of the following: Silent Night, Happy Birthday, or My Country Tis of Thee)

Weekly rehearsals for the spring season begin Tuesday, January 25 in the UW-Stout Applied Arts Room 315.

The Menomonie Singers is a non-profit music organization, in existence since 1989, and presents four regular concerts of quality choral music per year.

Make an audition appointment today with Juliana Schmidt, executive director, themenomoniesingers@gmail.com, or 715-505-3525. For more information, visit our website, themenomoniesingers.org

