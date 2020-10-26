 Skip to main content
Bakke Norman welcomes home Captain Schaffer
Bakke Norman Law Offices is incredibly happy to welcome home their attorney, Captain Kyle Schaffer, from his deployment to Afghanistan as an Infantry Company Commander with Alpha Company 1-128th Infantry Battalion. While deployed, Kyle served as a Base Defense Commander and Company Commander over his soldiers and multiple Platoons of Polish Infantry which performed missions as Guardian Angels for the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, as well as mortar support throughout the Area of Operations.

After completing the 13-month mobilization, Kyle was welcomed home by his wife and two daughters. Kyle looks forward to providing quality legal representation in family law and civil litigation to the communities that Bakke Norman has the privilege to support.

