Barron County Deputies rescue snowmobiler from Prairie Lake

On March 19 at 12:05 am the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of a snowmobiler that went through the ice on Prairie Lake, near the Wolf’s Den Resort. Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Chetek and Cameron Fire Department and Mayo and Chetek Ambulance responded to the scene.

When deputies arrived, they made their way onto the ice. They located the subject in the water and attempted to rescue him. The ice gave way and both deputies went into the water. One deputy was able to hang on to the snowmobiler and help him stay afloat until they were both removed from the water by area fire departments and several citizens. One deputy and the snowmobiler were transported to area hospitals for treatment. The other deputy had a minor injury and remained on the scene to assist.

The snowmobiler remains in stable but serious condition in an area hospital. The deputy was released this morning and is at home recovering.

A heartfelt thank you to all of the citizens, fire departments, dispatchers and EMS personnel that responded and assisted at the scene, as they do every time they are called out.

A special commendation will be given at a later time to the deputies, who without hesitation, risked their lives to save someone else.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0