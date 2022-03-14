Best by, refrigerated, canned: How long can stored food last?

These are common consumer questions that we all wonder from time to time. No one wants to waste food… and neither do we want to get sick from something that is unsafe to eat. According to the USDA, up to 30 percent of food may be lost or wasted at the retail or consumer level. One source of food waste arises from consumers or retailers throwing away wholesome food because of confusion about the meaning of dates displayed on the label.

Is food product dating required by law?

There is no uniform or universally accepted system used for food dating in the United States. The manufacturer sometimes includes dates on food packages so that consumers know when the food product is of best quality. States may also have their own regulations.

“Most food products carry dates that advise consumers when the product remains within a certain standard of quality set by the manufacturer,” says Barbara Ingham, Food Safety Specialist, Division of Extension. “However, with the exception of infant formula, these dates are not linked to food safety. In most cases, food products maintain their quality well after the date marked on the package.” Ingham notes that observing “sell-by,” “expiration” and “use-by” dates is recommended.” But what do these terms mean?

Best by

Terms like “best by” and “better if used by/before” are freshness dates. It tells you how long the product will be at its best flavor and quality. Baked goods, cereals, snacks, frozen entrees and some canned food will have freshness dating. The food is safe to eat after this date. However, that two-year-old box of cereal might taste more stale than normal.

Use by

Perishable food like meat, yogurt and eggs often have a “use by” date. If properly stored, you have a one-week grace period to use up the product. Use-by dates on yeast or refrigerated dough indicate how long the product will retain its rising power. Make sure to discard infant formula past its “use by” date as the nutritional value may be compromised.

Sell by

“Sell by” dates on poultry, fish, meat, bread and dairy products tell the store how long to display the product for sale. Although the store should pull a product after the “sell by” date has passed, it is legal to sell the food after this date. Most food is safe to eat for a week after the “sell by” date. Fresh meat, fish and poultry should be cooked within a day or two of home refrigeration or placed in the freezer for longer storage. Once frozen, it does not matter if the date expires because foods kept frozen are safe indefinitely.

Shelf life of eggs

What about the shelf life of eggs? The “sell by” or “expiration date” on the carton is the last day the store may sell the eggs as fresh. On grade AA eggs, this date cannot be more than 30 days from the date the eggs were packed in the carton. They are still safe in your refrigerator for 3 to 5 weeks after the date, as long as you keep your refrigerator at 40 degrees F or colder.

If any foods are mishandled, however, foodborne bacteria can grow and, if pathogens are present, cause foodborne illness — before or after the date on the package. For example, if hot dogs are taken to a picnic and left out several hours, they will not be safe if used thereafter, even if the date has not expired.

Other examples of potential mishandling are products that include the following: defrosted at room temperature more than two hours, cross-contaminated, or handled by people who don’t practice good sanitation. Make sure to follow the handling and preparation instructions on the label to ensure top quality and safety.

If your goal is to avoid food waste and save on your grocery bill, make it a habit to use or freeze perishable foods well before the dates marked on packages. For pantry items like cereals, crackers and canned items, sort what you have stored, and use the oldest product first. A good rule to follow is First In, First Out.

Sandy Tarter is the FoodWIse Nutrition Coordinator for Chippewa, Dunn, and Eau Claire Counties, UW Madison-Division of Extension. She can be reached at 715-232-1636, sandy.tarter@wisc.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0