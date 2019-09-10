Beverly M. Kilde, 80, of Menomonie passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Tainter United Methodist Church, in the town of Tainter, Dunn County, with Pastor Craig Conklin officiating. There will be visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.