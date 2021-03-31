Biology lecturer collaborates with local teachers to design plant, genetics kits

During the kit building, Pam Taylor, of Eau Claire, an Xcel Energy transmission engineer and data analyst, poured potting soil into small brown paper bags.

“I always like volunteering in the community, getting out and doing good,” Taylor said.

I think the plant kits will be good learning tools for students. It’s always fun to see how plants grow.”

Michelle Ellis, of Eau Claire, who is part of the Xcel Energy customer correspondence office, counted out bean seeds and placed them in small envelopes for the kits. “I love giving back to the kids,” Ellis said. “This is something I can do to help out. I love volunteering.”

Jon Gean, of Eau Claire, also from customer correspondence, said he was excited to be part of the project to help students learn. “I think it’s pretty cool. I never had a chance as a kid to grow anything. Learning about agriculture is pretty interesting.”

Hoage also assembled eight reusable STEM plant kits and a genetics kit. The STEM plant kits contain an LED growing station and digital scale for elementary students to design and conduct experiments of interest. The genetics kit includes equipment for eight groups of students to make copies of DNA, separate the DNA based on size and visualize it.