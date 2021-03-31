 Skip to main content
Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

Recent birth announcements from the area, as provided to The Dunn County News.

Cadott

Alex and Scott Stipetich, son, Grayson James Stipetich, March 17.

Mondovi

Ashley and Jordan Bauer, son, Rhet Gregory Bauer, March 23.

