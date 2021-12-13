Blood donors needed to counter historically low supplies

Nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone has earned a holiday break with their family and friends. But as the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.

Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.

To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 7-Jan. 7

Bloomer

12/29/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bloomer Middle School, 600 Jackson St.

Cadott

1/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church Cadott, 215 East Seminary

New Auburn

1/5/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Auburn High School, 704 East Street

Boyceville

1/4/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Boyceville, 1039 Nordveien Drive

Elk Mound

12/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church, 207 University St.

Menomonie

12/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Brewery Nonic, 621 4th St W

Eau Claire

12/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/17/2021: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 421 S Farwell St

12/18/2021: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/19/2021: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/24/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/26/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/31/2021: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

1/1/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

1/2/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

1/3/2022: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

1/4/2022: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

1/5/2022: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

1/7/2022: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

Ellsworth

1/3/2022: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Covenant Church Ellsworth, 210 N Beulah St

Elmwood

12/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Village Auditorium, 323 W Winter Ave

Ladysmith

1/5/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Indianhead Community Action Agency, 1000 College Ave W,

Hudson

12/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church Hudson, 920 3rd St

1/7/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., YMCA Hudson, 2211 Vine St.

