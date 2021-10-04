Bloomer Girl Scout recognized for heroism with Bronze Cross

In January of 2021, Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes Cadette Girl Scout, Alena Otto, of Bloomer, Wisconsin was playing tag with friends. A few yards away, Alena heard a splash and a yell for “help!”

She turned and saw that a boy had fallen through the ice and couldn’t get himself out. Alena quickly army crawled to him and carefully pulled him from the freezing water. Alena immediately yelled to her father for help and began working to help the boy remove his wet boots and snow pants. Alena helped get him to shore and, with the help of her father, into a vehicle to begin warming up.

Alena’s actions, at risk to her own safety, very likely saved her friend’s life that cold January day. Because of her extraordinary bravery and quick thinking, Alena earned one of the highest honors Girl Scouts can bestow: The Bronze Cross. By doing her very best to save a life, Alena showcased the highest principles of the Girl Scout Promise and Law. She is a girl of courage, confidence, and character, and her actions have truly made the world a better place.

“This award is given to a girl who has shown extraordinary heroism saving a life, or attempting to save a life, with risk to her own life. All of us at Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are so proud of Alena and her incredible efforts that day, and we’re honored to present her with the Bronze Cross Award,” said Patti-Shafto-Carlson, CEO for Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes.

Alena was presented the prestigious Bronze Cross Award by Patti Shafto-Carlson, CEO of Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes along with a special award letter from Judith Batty, Interim CEO for Girl Scouts of the USA.

