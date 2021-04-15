Board approves 2021 migratory bird hunting season framework

There is a 60-day restrictive scaup bag limit (federal restriction; 15 days at one scaup/day and 45 days at two scaup/day):

60-day Restrictive Scaup Bag Limit Zone Period Scaup/day limit North Zone Sept. 25 – Oct. 9 One/day Oct. 10 – Nov. 23 Two/day South Zone Oct. 2 – Oct. 10 One/day Oct. 16 – Oct. 21 One/day Oct. 22 – Dec. 5 Two/day Open Water Zone Oct. 16 – Oct. 30 One/day Oct. 31 – Dec. 14 Two/day

Regular goose season dates are as follows (92 days total):

Regular Goose Season Dates Zone First Open First Close Second Open Second Close Third Open Third Close Daily Bag Limit 3 Canada geese/day 3 Canada geese/day 3 Canada geese/day 3 Canada geese/day 5 Canada geese/day 5 Canada geese/day North Zone (3 Canada geese/day entire season) Sept. 16 Dec. 16 South Zone Sept. 16 Oct. 10 Oct. 16 Dec. 5 Dec. 20 Jan. 4, 2022 Mississippi Zone (3 Canada geese/day entire season) Oct. 2 Oct. 10 Oct. 16 Jan. 4

